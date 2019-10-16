CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 4,743.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 390,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 382,778 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 42.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 689,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 204,579 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $2,188,000.

In other news, Director Michael Miles sold 6,282 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $150,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 11,550 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Western Union to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

NYSE WU traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,739. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

