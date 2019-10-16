CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $2.01 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.9% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 60.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

PFE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 258,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,777,486. The company has a market capitalization of $199.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

