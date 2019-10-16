CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 1,652 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lessened its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 250 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $4,560,434.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,733,793.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho set a $153.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.60.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.37. 251,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,281. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.92 and a 200 day moving average of $127.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

