CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 2,010 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 198,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3,155.6% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 448,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after purchasing an additional 103,663 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $130.99. 48,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,387. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.34. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $8,431,163.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 533,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,608,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $816,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,343.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,737 shares of company stock valued at $44,517,690. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $149.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

