Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the August 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 496,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 target price on Ceragon Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 106.5% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,484,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 765,350 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Menta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 177.6% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 131,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,374,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 48.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 36,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

CRNT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,579. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $224.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. Analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

