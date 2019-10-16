Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires 395 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.57.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $406,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $122.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.55. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $142.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.10.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $195.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.71 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 62.06% and a net margin of 43.91%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

