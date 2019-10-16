Cerebellum GP LLC Boosts Holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,063,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,462,000 after acquiring an additional 157,948 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Flex stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 245.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.84. Flex Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.09%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.