Cerebellum GP LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Cerebellum GP LLC trimmed its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,201 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 631,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 34,630 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 55.8% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 316,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 113,294 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,105,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 99,960 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 20.3% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 65,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

NYSE AUY opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.78. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.19 million. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on AUY. CIBC set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.53 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.57.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.