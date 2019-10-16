Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 165.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4,633.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 76.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.83.

WCG opened at $267.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.63 and a 12 month high of $321.52.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

