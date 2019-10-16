Cerebellum GP LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cerebellum GP LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 51.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.01. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $92.86.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 19.27%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $342,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

