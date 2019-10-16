Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. HC Wainwright raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities set a $40.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.95.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 60,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,861,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 10,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,666,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,592,325 over the last three months. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.