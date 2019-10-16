Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the August 30th total of 42,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 77.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

CHMG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemung Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:CHMG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.27. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,246. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $36.87 and a one year high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $202.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

