Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,312 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,518,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,940 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.66. 201,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,308,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

