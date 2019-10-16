China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in China Fund were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in China Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,125 shares in the last quarter.

CHN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,579. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. China Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $21.64.

China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

