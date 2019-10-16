China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 83.4% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 82,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 19.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.22.

Shares of NYSE:CHL opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.9732 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. China Mobile’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

