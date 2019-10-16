Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) is Confluence Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 2.0% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Chubb worth $129,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 17,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.1% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

CB stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.08. 13,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,309. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,618.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,880. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

