CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,094,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,637 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer LP Unit makes up approximately 1.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $550,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. 189,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,222,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

