CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 28,381 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,957,224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 28,381 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of QUALCOMM worth $225,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,725. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $779,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,985 shares of company stock worth $892,245. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

