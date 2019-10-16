CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 455,023 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,285,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 455,023 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.00% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $151,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laffer Investments raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 5,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,275,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,647,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.46.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 48.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $336,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

