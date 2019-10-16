CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,743 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 817,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $176,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 2,500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $540,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,279,570. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.90. 492,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

