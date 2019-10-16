CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 8,777 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 882,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,777 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $124,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,889,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 383,657 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,811,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,159,000 after purchasing an additional 145,725 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,253,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,539,000 after purchasing an additional 506,080 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,923,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,143,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.12. 10,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,513. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $105.97 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.27.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1892 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

