Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,191 shares during the period. Cigna makes up approximately 1.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1,351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,334,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,802,000 after buying an additional 2,173,662 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $804,329,000 after buying an additional 500,100 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $65,747,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,048,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,228,000 after buying an additional 386,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,589,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $797,936,000 after buying an additional 385,620 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani purchased 32,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.06. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens set a $225.00 target price on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 target price on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.77.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

