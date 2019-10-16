Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $238.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRUS. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,370. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 19,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,085,630.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $243,586.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,248 shares of company stock worth $8,651,159. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.