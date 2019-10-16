Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after buying an additional 45,351,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,256 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,035,000 after purchasing an additional 478,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,540 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,909,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,250,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.04.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at $21,134,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.59. 162,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,780,738. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

