Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Holdings Decreased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Citigroup by 309.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 207,602 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 103.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $762,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 14.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.53. 2,804,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,198,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

