Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Update

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the August 30th total of 252,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR remained flat at $$0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 69,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.62. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citius Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Leonard L. Mazur bought 2,234,700 shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,230.00. Also, CEO Myron Z. Holubiak bought 558,597 shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $502,737.30. Company insiders own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

CTXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

