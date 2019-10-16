City Holding Co. Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

City Holding Co. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 135.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 68.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $104.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.91.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.8733 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

