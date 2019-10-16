City Holding Co. Invests $275,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $566,839.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $324,687.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,670 shares of company stock worth $10,384,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $154.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.60.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

