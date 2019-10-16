City Holding Co. Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.91.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $135.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

