City Holding Co. Sells 5,650 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,076 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

In other news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 840,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,867.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,197,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

