Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the August 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 909,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 370,690 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Laidlaw cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

CLSD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. 12,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a market cap of $30.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.57.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

