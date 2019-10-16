Clearwater Paper Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,020 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,114% compared to the average volume of 84 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Clearwater Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,019,000 after buying an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLW opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $271.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $35.27.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.35 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

