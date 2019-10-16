Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $697.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 238.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLF opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 74,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,788.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,224.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $551,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

