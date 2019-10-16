Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Short Interest Update

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the August 30th total of 59,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:CVLY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,163. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $210.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.

In other news, Director Macgregor S. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dallas L. Smith sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $59,683.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,674 shares of company stock worth $174,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

