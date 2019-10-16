Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1,848.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 467,680 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 443,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $28,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,142,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,833 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 285,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $18,080,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 76.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

CTSH stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.86. 63,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,504. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $67,794.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at $124,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,823 shares of company stock worth $1,169,337. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

