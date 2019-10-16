Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Coherus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $137,163.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,981.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,217 shares of company stock worth $372,546 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

