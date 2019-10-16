CoinUs Tops 1-Day Volume of $95.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $381,593.00 and approximately $95.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000108 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000057 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

