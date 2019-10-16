Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

CL stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.87. 367,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $1,424,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,030,575 shares in the company, valued at $75,283,503.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $12,758,502.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,125,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,792,421.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,483,460 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.