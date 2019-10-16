Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.45

Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:CKF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$10.45 ($7.41) and last traded at A$10.38 ($7.36), with a volume of 105959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$10.38 ($7.36).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is A$8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.90.

In other Collins Foods news, insider Graham Maxwell 95,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Collins Foods Company Profile (ASX:CKF)

Collins Foods Limited operates, manages, and administers restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through KFC Restaurants Australia and Europe, Sizzler Restaurants, and Other segments. Its restaurant brands comprise KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler restaurants. The company operates 223 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, 15 franchised KFC c in Germany, 18 franchised KFC restaurants in the Netherlands, and 1 franchised Taco Bell restaurant in Australia in the quick service restaurant market; and owns and operates 14 Sizzler restaurants in Australia, which operates in the casual dining restaurant market.

