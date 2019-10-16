Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the August 30th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 12,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,728.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CBAN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. 452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,028. The company has a market cap of $148.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.69. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.45%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

