Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COLB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.79. 224,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,372. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $41.05.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 14.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

