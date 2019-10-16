Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Boosted by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 2.3% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,552,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,356,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,594,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,866,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,319,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,269,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,292 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 652,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cfra set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

