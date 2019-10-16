Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 63.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,957 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,065 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.0% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1,088.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,730,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,474,814 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 89.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $708,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,552,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $305,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. 15,002,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,200,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $207.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

