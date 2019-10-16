Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $831.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post $831.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $838.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $824.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $833.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Comerica to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Comerica by 47.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 29.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 41,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 166.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,581,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,331 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,708. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.