Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.87. Comerica has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Comerica to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens set a $78.00 target price on Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comerica from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Comerica from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

