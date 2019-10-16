Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to report $3.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $13.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.95 billion to $13.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

In other news, CEO Wayne T. Smith purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $2,388,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,132,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,843.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,062.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,491,500. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 59.0% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 180,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 66,922 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 240.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 74,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.23. 2,253,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,010. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $478.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

