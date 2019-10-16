Comparing AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Osisko gold royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A Osisko gold royalties -30.81% 1.89% 1.47%

Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Osisko gold royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. AngloGold Ashanti pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Osisko gold royalties pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Osisko gold royalties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Osisko gold royalties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AngloGold Ashanti and Osisko gold royalties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 1 1 3 0 2.40 Osisko gold royalties 0 4 3 0 2.43

AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus price target of $19.54, indicating a potential downside of 0.17%. Osisko gold royalties has a consensus price target of $16.90, indicating a potential upside of 85.51%. Given Osisko gold royalties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko gold royalties is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Osisko gold royalties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $3.94 billion 2.06 $133.00 million $0.53 36.92 Osisko gold royalties $378.44 million 3.47 -$81.46 million $0.15 60.73

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko gold royalties. AngloGold Ashanti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko gold royalties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of -1.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko gold royalties has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Osisko gold royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Osisko gold royalties beats AngloGold Ashanti on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine. The company also has a 100% silver stream on the Mantos Blancos copper mine in Chile. It holds a portfolio of approximately 136 royalties, streams, and precious metal offtakes in North America; and owns rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

