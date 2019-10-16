Comparing Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardlytics and 21Vianet Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $150.68 million 5.79 -$53.04 million ($2.14) -17.87 21Vianet Group $494.66 million 1.99 -$29.83 million ($0.24) -36.50

21Vianet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics. 21Vianet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardlytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and 21Vianet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -19.60% -66.01% -22.34% 21Vianet Group -6.76% -3.43% -1.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Cardlytics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cardlytics has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 21Vianet Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cardlytics and 21Vianet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 0 0 7 0 3.00 21Vianet Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardlytics currently has a consensus target price of $33.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.98%. Given Cardlytics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than 21Vianet Group.

Summary

Cardlytics beats 21Vianet Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; Hybrid IT Services, which provide customers with a complete package of infrastructure service offerings; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network service. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 20 self-built and 38 partnered data centers located in approximately 20 cities with 30,654 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. 21Vianet Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

