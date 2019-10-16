Comparing Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Trans Energy (NASDAQ:TENG)

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Trans Energy (OTCMKTS:TENG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Trans Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 31.57% 10.79% 9.61% Trans Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Trans Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $97.20 million 5.62 $90.13 million $0.20 31.80 Trans Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Trans Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Falcon Minerals and Trans Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 2 8 0 2.80 Trans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $9.87, indicating a potential upside of 55.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Trans Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans Energy has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Trans Energy does not pay a dividend. Falcon Minerals pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Trans Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Trans Energy

Trans Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, and in the marketing and transportation of natural gas. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Pipeline Transmission and Corporate. As of December 31, 2015, the Company owns working interests in 38 wells that have been completed in the Marcellus Shale formation, including 32 horizontal proved developed producing wells, two horizontal proved developed nonproducing wells, and four vertical proved developed nonproducing wells. Its properties consist of working and royalty interests owned by it in various oil and gas wells and leases located in West Virginia. The Company’s principal operations consist of exploration and production through American Shale Development, Inc. and Prima Oil Company, Inc., and pipeline transmission with Ritchie County Gathering Systems, Inc. and Tyler Construction Company, Inc.

