Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $49,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 62.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in United Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $564,221.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,307.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $135.99. 25,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.48.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.